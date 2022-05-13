Today is Friday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2022. There are 232 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
1917 — Three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.
1940 — In his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
1972 — One hundred eighteen people died after fire broke out at the Sennichi Department Store in Osaka, Japan.
1985 — A confrontation between Philadelphia authorities and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.
1994 — President Bill Clinton nominated federal appeals Judge Stephen G. Breyer to the US Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun; Breyer went on to win Senate confirmation.
2002 — President George W. Bush announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign a treaty to shrink their countries’ nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.
2016 — The Obama administration issued a directive requiring public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity.
Ten years ago — The mutilated bodies of 49 people were found near Monterrey, Mexico, apparent victims of a drug cartel. Donald “Duck” Dunn, 70, the bassist who helped create the gritty Memphis soul sound at Stax Records in the 1960s as part of the legendary group Booker T. and the MGs, died in Tokyo while on tour.
Five years ago — Donald Trump used his first commencement address as president to urge graduates of Liberty University, a Christian school in Lynchburg, Va., to follow their convictions, prepare to face criticism and relish the opportunity to be an “outsider.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Harvey Keitel is 83. Author Charles Baxter is 75. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 73. Singer Stevie Wonder is 72. Actor Leslie Winston is 66. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 61. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 58. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56. Actor Susan Floyd is 54. Actor Samantha Morton is 45. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 43. Actor Iwan Rheon is 37. Actor Robert Pattinson is 36. Actor Candice Accola King is 35. Actor Hunter Parrish is 35. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 34. Actor Debby Ryan is 29.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.