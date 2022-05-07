Today is Saturday, May 7, the 127th day of 2022. There are 238 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On May 7, 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied headquarters in Rheims, France, ending its role in World War II.
1889 — The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore opened its doors.
1915 — A German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner RMS Lusitania off the southern coast of Ireland, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans, out of the nearly 2,000 on board.
1928 — The minimum voting age for British women was lowered from 30 to 21 — the same age as men.
1939 — Germany and Italy announced a military and political alliance known as the Rome-Berlin Axis.
1941 — Glenn Miller and His Orchestra recorded “Chattanooga Choo Choo” for RCA Victor.
1954 — The 55-day Battle of Dien Bien Phu in Vietnam ended with Vietnamese insurgents overrunning French forces.
1963 — The United States launched the Telstar 2 communications satellite.
1975 — President Gerald R. Ford formally declared an end to the “Vietnam era.” In Ho Chi Minh City — formerly Saigon — the Viet Cong celebrated its takeover.
2010 — A BP-chartered vessel lowered a 100-ton concrete-and-steel vault onto the ruptured Deepwater Horizon well in an unprecedented, and ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to stop most of the gushing crude fouling the sea.
2019 — Two students opened fire inside a charter school in a Denver suburb not far from Columbine High School, killing a fellow student, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who authorities said had charged at the shooters to protect classmates.
2020 — Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Ten years ago — Vladimir Putin took the oath of office as Russia’s president for the next six years in a brief but regal Kremlin ceremony.
Five years ago — French voters elected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, 39, as the country’s youngest president, delivering a resounding victory to the pro-European former investment banker and dashing the populist dream of far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
One year ago — Palestinian worshipers clashed with Israeli police at the famed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City as weeks-long tensions between Israel and the Palestinians soared; as many as 53 people were injured in the violence. State officials announced that California’s population had declined in 2020 for the first time since they began measuring it.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Thelma Houston is 79. Actor Robin Strasser is 77. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 76. Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 76. Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 75. Rock musician Prairie Prince is 72. Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 70. Actor Michael E. Knight is 63. Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 61. Rock singer-musician Chris O’Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 57. Actor Traci Lords is 54. Actor Morocco Omari is 52. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 51. Actor Breckin Meyer is 48. Rock musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) is 36. Actor-comedian Aidy Bryant is 35. Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 31. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 30. Actor Dylan Gelula is 28.
— The Associated Press
