Today is Wednesday, May 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year.
On this date in history On May 26, 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
1938 — The House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.
1954 — Explosions rocked the aircraft carrier USS Bennington off Rhode Island, killing 103 sailors.
1972 — President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow.
1981 — Fourteen people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.
1998 — The US Supreme Court made it far more difficult for police to be sued by people hurt during high-speed chases.
2004 — Nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack.
2005 — President George W. Bush received Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House; Bush called Abbas a courageous democratic reformer and bolstered his standing at home with $50 million in assistance.
2015 — Challenging Hillary Rodham Clinton from the left, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders formally kicked off his Democratic presidential bid in Burlington, Vt.
Ten years ago — Congress passed a four-year extension of post-Sept. 11 powers contained in the Patriot Act to search records and conduct roving wiretaps in pursuit of terrorists.
Five years ago — President Barack Obama, visiting Japan, said foreign leaders were “rattled” by Donald Trump and had good reason to feel that way, as he accused the presumptive Republican presidential nominee of ignorance about world affairs.
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 76. Singer Stevie Nicks is 73. Actor Pam Grier is 72. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 72. Country singer-songwriter Dave Robbins is 62. Actor Genie Francis is 59. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 59. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 57. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 55. Singer Lauryn Hill is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 43. Actor Elisabeth Harnois is 42. Actor Hrach Titizian is 42.
— The Associated Press
