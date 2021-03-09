Today is Tuesday, March 9, the 68th day of 2021. There are 297 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On March 9, 1841, the US Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the US coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the justices ruled that the Africans should be set free.
1916 — More than 400 Mexican raiders led by Pancho Villa attacked Columbus, New Mexico, killing 18 Americans. During the First World War, Germany declared war on Portugal.
1945 — During World War II, US B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
1959 — Mattel’s Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler, made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
1964 — The US Supreme Court, in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, raised the standard for public officials to prove they had been libeled in their official capacity by news organizations.
1987 — Chrysler Corp. announced it had agreed to buy the financially ailing American Motors Corp.
1990 — Dr. Antonia Novello was sworn in as surgeon general, becoming the first woman and the first Hispanic to hold the job.
2000 — John McCain suspended his presidential campaign, conceding the Republican nomination to George W. Bush. Bill Bradley ended his presidential bid, conceding the Democratic nomination to Vice President Al Gore.
Ten years ago — After a trip to the International Space Station, shuttle Discovery ended its career as the most flown US spaceship, returning from orbit for the last time.
Five years ago — Six days before the Florida primary, Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders tangled in an intense debate in Miami over who was the true friend of American Hispanics, and had even worse things to say about Republican front-runner Donald Trump.
One year ago — Global stock markets and oil prices plunged, reflecting mounting alarm over the impact of the Coronavirus.
Today’s birthdays
Singer Lloyd Price is 88. Actor Joyce Van Patten is 87. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 85. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 79. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 78. Rock musician Robin Trower is 76. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 70. Actor Linda Fiorentino is 63. Actor-director Lonny Price is 62. Actor Juliette Binoche is 57. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 51. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 50. Actor Kerr Smith is 49. Rapper Chingy is 41. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 41. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 36. Rapper Bow Wow is 34. Actor Cierra Ramirez is 26.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.