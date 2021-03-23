Today is Tuesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2021. There are 283 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry delivered an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which he is said to have declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”
1806 — Explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, began their journey back east.
1933 — The German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.
1942 — The first Japanese-Americans evacuated by the US Army during World War II arrived at the internment camp in Manzanar.
1973 — Before sentencing a group of Watergate break-in defendants, Chief US District Judge John J. Sirica read aloud a letter he had received from James W. McCord Jr. which said there was “political pressure” to “plead guilty and remain silent.”
1993 — Scientists announced they had found the renegade gene that causes Huntington’s disease.
2001 — Russia’s orbiting Mir space station ended its 15-year odyssey with a planned fiery plunge into the South Pacific.
2010 — Claiming a historic triumph, President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, a $938 billion health care overhaul.
Ten years ago — Academy Award-winning actor Elizabeth Taylor died in Los Angeles at age 79. NATO ships began patrolling off Libya’s coast as air strikes, missiles and energized rebels forced Moammar Gadhafi’s tanks to roll back from two key western cities.
Five years ago — President Barack Obama, on a fence-mending state visit to Buenos Aires, held up Argentina as an emerging world leader worthy of US support, as he and President Mauricio Macri broke with years of tensions between their countries.
One year ago — President Donald Trump said he wanted to reopen the country for business in weeks, not months; he asserted that continued closures could result in more deaths than the Coronavirus itself.
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Mark Rydell is 92. Singer Chaka Khan is 68. Actor Amanda Plummer is 64. Actor Catherine Keener is 62. Actor Richard Grieco is 56. Rock singer-musician Damon Albarn (Blur) is 53. Actor-singer Melissa Errico is 51. Actor Randall Park is 47. Actor Keri Russell is 45. Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 43. Actor Brandon Dirden is 43. Country singer Brett Young is 40. Actor Nicolas Wright is 39. Actor Ben Rappaport is 35. NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 29.
— Associated Press
