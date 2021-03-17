Today is Wednesday, March 17, the 76th day of 2021. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick’s Day.
On this date in history
On March 17, 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.
1941 — The National Gallery of Art opened in Washington.
1959 — The Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India in the wake of a failed uprising by Tibetans against Chinese rule.
1969 — Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel.
1988 — Avianca Flight 410, a Boeing 727, crashed after takeoff into a mountain in Colombia, killing all 143 people on board.
1992 — Twenty-nine people were killed in the truck bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
2003 — Edging to the brink of war, President George W. Bush gave Saddam Hussein 48 hours to leave his country.
2009 — US journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee were detained by North Korea while reporting on North Korean refugees living across the border in China.
Ten years ago — The UN Security Council paved the way for international air strikes against Moammar Gadhafi’s forces, voting to authorize military action to protect civilians and impose a no-fly zone over Libya.
Five years ago — The Obama administration formally concluded the Islamic State group was committing genocide against Christians and other minorities in Iraq and Syria.
One year ago — A three-week shelter-in-place order took effect in six San Francisco-area counties, requiring most residents to stay inside and venture out only for food, medicine or exercise.
Today’s birthdays
Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 77. Rock musician Harold Brown (War; Lowrider Band) is 75. Actor Kurt Russell is 70. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 67. Actor Gary Sinise is 66. Actor Arye Gross is 61. Actor Casey Siemaszko is 60. Actor Rob Lowe is 57. Actor Mathew St. Patrick is 53. Actor Yanic Truesdale is 52. Rock musician Caroline Corr (The Corrs) is 48. Actor Marisa Coughlan is 47. Actor Natalie Zea is 46. Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is 44. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 40. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Hozier is 31. Actor Flynn Morrison is 16.
— The Associated Press
