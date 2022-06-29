Today is Wednesday, June 29, the 180th day of 2022. There are 185 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On June 29, 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”
1927 — The first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed as US Army Air Corps Lt. Lester J. Maitland and Lt. Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland in 25 hours, 50 minutes.
1946 — Authorities in British-ruled Palestine arrested more than 2,700 Jews in an attempt to stamp out extremists.
1972 — The US Supreme Court struck down a trio of death sentences, saying the way they had been imposed constituted cruel and unusual punishment. (The ruling prompted states to effectively impose a moratorium on executions until their capital punishment laws could be revised.)
2006 — The Supreme Court ruled, 5-3, that President George W. Bush’s plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military tribunals violated US and international law.
2018 — The Annapolis Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland kept its promise to put out the day’s paper, despite the shooting deaths of five people in its newsroom a day earlier.
Ten years ago — A day after the House voted to find Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress, the Justice Department said Holder’s decision to withhold information about a bungled gun-tracking operation from Congress did not constitute a crime.
Five years ago — A scaled-back version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban took effect, stripped of provisions that brought protests and chaos at airports worldwide; the new rules tightened already-tough visa policies affecting citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 82. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 79. Actor Gary Busey is 78. Comedian Richard Lewis is 75. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 74. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 74. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 69. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 69. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 67. Actor Kimberlin Brown (TV: “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 61. Actor Sharon Lawrence is 61. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 60. Actor Judith Hoag is 59. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 59. R&B singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 58. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite is 58. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 57. Actor Melora Hardin is 55. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 54. Actor Christina Chang is 51. Rap DJ and record producer DJ Shadow is 50. Actor Lance Barber is 49. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 45. Actor Zuleikha Robinson is 45. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 44. Actor Luke Kirby is 44. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 44. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 40. Actor Lily Rabe is 40. R&B singer Aundrea Fimbres is 39. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard is 31. Actor Camila Mendes (TV: “Riverdale”) is 28.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.