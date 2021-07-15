Today is Thursday, July 15, the 196th day of 2021. There are 169 days left in the year.
On this date in history On July 15, 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was abolished more than three-and-a-half centuries after its creation.
1870 — Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union. Manitoba entered confederation as the fifth Canadian province.
1910 — The term “Alzheimer’s disease” was used to describe a progressive form of presenile dementia in the book “Clinical Psychiatry” by German psychiatrist Emil Kraepelin, who credited the work of his colleague, Alois Alzheimer, in identifying the condition.
1916 — Boeing Co., originally known as Pacific Aero Products Co., was founded in Seattle.
1918 — The Second Battle of the Marne, resulting in an Allied victory, began during World War I.
1975 — Three American astronauts blasted off aboard an Apollo spaceship hours after two Soviet cosmonauts were launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft for a mission that included a linkup of the two ships in orbit.
1985 — A visibly gaunt Rock Hudson appeared at a news conference with frequent co-star Doris Day. (It was later revealed Hudson was suffering from AIDS.)
1997 — Fashion designer Gianni Versace, 50, was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home; suspected gunman Andrew Phillip Cunanan, 27, was found dead eight days later, a suicide. (Investigators believed Cunanan killed four other people before Versace in a cross-country rampage that began the previous March.)
2002 — John Walker Lindh, an American who had fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan, pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, to two felonies in a deal sparing him life in prison.
2019 — Avowed white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years for killing one and injuring dozens of others when he deliberately drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Five years ago — Donald Trump chose Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, an experienced politician with deep Washington connections, as his running mate.
One year ago — George Floyd’s family filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death, alleging the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force. (The city would agree to pay $27 million to settle the lawsuit in March 2021.) As Coronavirus cases surged to record levels in the Los Angeles area, organizers canceled the 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade in Pasadena for the first time in 75 years.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Patrick Wayne is 82. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 77. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 76. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 73. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 71. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 69.
— The Associated Press
