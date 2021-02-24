Today is Wednesday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2021. There are 310 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Feb. 24, 1868, the US House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
1815 — American engineer and inventor Robert Fulton, credited with building the first successful commercial steamboat, died in New York at 49.
1942 — The SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.
1961 — The Federal Communications Commission authorized the nation’s first full-scale trial of pay television in Hartford, Connecticut.
1981 — A jury in White Plains, New York, found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of “Scarsdale Diet” author Dr. Herman Tarnower.
1993 — Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney resigned after more than eight years in office.
2015 — The Justice Department announced that George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in a 2012 confrontation, would not face federal charges.
Ten years ago — Discovery, the world’s most traveled spaceship, thundered into orbit for the final time, heading toward the International Space Station on a journey marking the beginning of the end of the shuttle era.
Five years ago — President Barack Obama nominated Carla Hayden, longtime head of Baltimore’s library system, to be the 14th Librarian of Congress; Hayden became the first woman and the first African-American to hold the position.
One year ago — The White House sent lawmakers a $2.5 billion plan to respond to the Coronavirus; it was immediately slammed by Democrats as insufficient. Wall Street endured its worst session in two years, with the Dow industrials slumping more than 1,000 points on fears that the viral outbreak would weaken the world economy.
Today’s birthdays
Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 87. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 79. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 79. Actor Edward James Olmos is 74. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 71. Actor Helen Shaver is 70. News anchor Paula Zahn is 65. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 63. Actor Beth Broderick is 62. Actor Emilio Rivera is 60. Movie director Todd Field is 57. Actor Billy Zane is 55. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 47. Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 46. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 44. Rock musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) is 38. Actor Wilson Bethel is 37. Actor Alexander Koch is 33. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Film: “Get Out”) is 32. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 30.
— Associated Press
