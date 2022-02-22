Today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2022. There are 312 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Feb. 22, 2021, the number of US deaths from COVID-19 topped 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
1630 — English colonists in the Massachusetts Bay Colony first sampled popcorn brought to them by a Native American named Quadequina for their Thanksgiving celebration.
1980 — The “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The US team went on to win the gold medal.)
1987 — Pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
1997 — Scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)
One year ago — In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor. Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against the founder and CEO of MyPillow, saying that Mike Lindell falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Paul Dooley is 94. Actor James Hong is 93. Actor John Ashton is 74. Actor Miou-Miou is 72. Actor Julie Walters is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 72. Actor Ellen Greene is 71. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 70. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 67. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 63. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 59. Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 56. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 55. Actor Jeri Ryan is 54. Actor Thomas Jane is 53. TV host Clinton Kelly is 53. Actor Tamara Mello is 52. Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 51. Actor Jose Solano is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 50. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 49. Singer James Blunt is 48. Actor Drew Barrymore is 47. Actor Liza Huber is 47. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 43. Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 40. Actor Zach Roerig is 37.
— The Associated Press
