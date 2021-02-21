Today is Sunday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2021. There are 313 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Feb. 21, 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York by assassins identified as members of the Nation of Islam. (Three men were convicted of murder and imprisoned; all were eventually paroled.)
1862 — Nathaniel Gordon became the first and only American slave-trader to be executed under the US Piracy Law of 1820 as he was hanged in New York.
1885 — The Washington Monument was dedicated.
1945 — During the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima, the escort carrier USS Bismarck Sea was sunk by kamikazes with the loss of 318 men.
1972 — President Richard M. Nixon began his historic visit to China as he and his wife, Pat, arrived in Beijing.
1973 — Israeli fighter planes shot down Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114 over the Sinai Desert, killing all but five of the 113 people on board.
1975 — Former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to two-and-a-half to eight years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up. (Each ended up serving a year-and-a-half.)
1995 — Chicago adventurer Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean by balloon, landing in Leader, Saskatchewan, Canada.
2010 — A mistaken US missile attack killed 23 civilians in Afghanistan. (Four American officers were later reprimanded.)
Ten years ago — Deep cracks opened in Moammar Gadhafi’s regime, with Libyan government officials at home and abroad resigning, air force pilots defecting and a major government building ablaze after clashes in the capital of Tripoli.
Five years ago — Bombings claimed by the Islamic State group in the Syrian cities of Damascus and Homs killed nearly 130 people.
One year ago — Health officials said at least 18 Americans who had returned home from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan were infected with the new Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the US to at least 35.
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Bob Rafelson is 88. Actor Gary Lockwood is 84. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 82. Actor Peter McEnery is 81. Film/music company executive David Geffen is 78. Actor Tyne Daly is 75. Actor Anthony Daniels is 75. Tricia Nixon Cox is 75. Former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe, R-Maine, is 74. Rock musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 72. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68. Actor William Petersen is 68. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 66. Singer/guitarist Larry Campbell is 66. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63. Actor Kim Coates is 63. Actor Jack Coleman is 63. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60. Actor William Baldwin is 58. Rock musician Michael Ward is 54. Actor Aunjanue Ellis is 52. Blues musician Corey Harris is 52. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 51. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 51. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 48. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 44. Actor Tituss Burgess is 42. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 42. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 42. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 41. Singer Charlotte Church is 35. Actor Ashley Greene is 34. Actor Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) is 34. Actor Corbin Bleu is 32. Actor Hayley Orrantia is 27. Actor Sophie Turner is 25.
