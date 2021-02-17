Today is Wednesday, Feb. 17, the 48th day of 2021. There are 317 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Feb. 17, 1815, the United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.
1801 — The US House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.
1944 — During World War II, US forces invaded Eniwetok Atoll, encountering little initial resistance from Imperial Japanese troops.
1964 — The Supreme Court, in Wesberry v. Sanders, ruled that congressional districts within each state had to be roughly equal in population.
1972 — President Richard M. Nixon departed the White House with his wife, Pat, on a historic trip to China.
1988 — Lt. Col. William Higgins, a Marine Corps officer serving with a United Nations truce monitoring group, was kidnapped in southern Lebanon by Iranian-backed terrorists. (He was later slain by his captors.)
2015 — Vice President Joe Biden opened a White House summit on countering extremism and radicalization, saying the United States needed to ensure that immigrants were fully included in the fabric of American society to prevent violent ideologies from taking root at home.
Ten years ago — A group of Democratic Wisconsin lawmakers blocked passage of a sweeping anti-union bill, refusing to show up for a vote and then abruptly leaving the state in an effort to force Republicans to the negotiating table.
Five years ago — Travis Hittson, a former Navy crewman, was executed in Georgia for killing a fellow sailor, Conway Utterbeck.
One year ago — More than 300 American cruise ship passengers, including 14 who tested positive for Coronavirus, were quarantined at military bases in California and Texas after arriving from Japan on charter flights.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Christina Pickles is 86. Actor Brenda Fricker is 76. Actor Rene Russo is 67. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 58. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 58. Movie director Michael Bay is 57. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 51. Actor Denise Richards is 50. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 49. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 49. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 47. Actor Kelly Carlson is 45. Actor Jason Ritter is 41. TV personality Paris Hilton is 40. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 30.
— The Associated Press
