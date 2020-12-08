Today is Tuesday, Dec. 8, the 343rd day of 2020. There are 23 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Dec. 8, 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
1863 — President Abraham Lincoln issued his Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction for the South.
1949 — The Chinese Nationalist government moved from the Chinese mainland to Formosa as the Communists pressed their attacks.
1980 — Rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan.
1991 — AIDS patient Kimberly Bergalis, who had contracted the disease from her dentist, died in Fort Pierce, Florida, at age 23.
2008 — In a startling about-face, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed told the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal he would confess to masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks; four other men also abandoned their defenses.
2014 — The US and NATO ceremonially ended their combat mission in Afghanistan, 13 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks sparked their invasion of the country to topple the Taliban-led government.
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama rejected claims that he had betrayed Democrats by cutting a deal with Republicans on Bush-era tax cuts and implored his party to back the compromise, arguing it could jump-start the economy.
Five years ago — China declared its first ever red smog alert as poisonous air quality forced the government to close schools, order motorists off the road and shut down factories in and around Beijing.
One year ago — Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who voiced and operated Muppets Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on “Sesame Street” for nearly 50 years, died at his Connecticut home at the age of 85.
Today’s birthdays
Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 79. Actor Kim Basinger is 67. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 63. Country singer Marty Raybon is 61. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 58. Actor Teri Hatcher is 56. Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 54. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 52. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 44. Rock singer Ingrid Michaelson is 41. R&B singer Chrisette Michele is 38. Actor Hannah Ware is 38. Country singer Sam Hunt is 36. MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 35. Rock singer-actor Kate Voegele is 34. Christian rock musician Jen Ledger (Skillet) is 31. NHL defenseman Drew Doughty is 31. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood is 29. Actor AnnaSophia Robb is 27.
— The Associated Press
