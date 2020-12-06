Today is Sunday, Dec. 6, the 341st day of 2020. There are 25 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Dec. 6, 1907, the worst mining disaster in US history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.
1790 — Congress moved to Philadelphia from New York.
1865 — The 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.
1884 — Army engineers completed construction of the Washington Monument by setting an aluminum capstone atop the obelisk.
1917 — Some 2,000 people were killed when an explosives-laden French cargo ship, the Mont Blanc, collided with the Norwegian vessel Imo at the harbor in Halifax, Nova Scotia, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city.
1957 — America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before crashing down and exploding.
1962 — Thirty-seven coal miners were killed in an explosion at the Robena No. 3 Mine operated by US Steel in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.
1969 — A free concert by The Rolling Stones at the Altamont Speedway in Alameda County was marred by the deaths of four people, including one who was stabbed by a Hell’s Angel.
1989 — Fourteen women were shot to death at the University of Montreal’s school of engineering by a man who then took his own life.
One year ago — An aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire inside a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, killing three people and wounding two sheriff’s deputies before one of the deputies killed him. (US officials later said that Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani had communicated with al-Qaida operatives about planning and tactics in the months leading up to the attack.)
Today’s birthdays
Comedy performer David Ossman is 84. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 82. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 79. Actor James Naughton is 75. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 74. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Oklahoma, is 72. Actor JoBeth Williams is 72. Actor Tom Hulce is 67. Actor Wil Shriner is 67. Actor Kin Shriner is 67. Actor Miles Chapin is 66. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 65. Comedian Steven Wright is 65. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 65. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 65. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 64. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 59. Actor Janine Turner is 58. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 58. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 53. Pop musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 50. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 49. Actor Colleen Haskell is 44. Actor Lindsay Price is 44. Actor Ashley Madekwe is 39. Actor Nora Kirkpatrick is 36. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 31. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 29. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 26.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.