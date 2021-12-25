Today is Saturday, Dec. 25, the 359th day of 2021. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Dec. 25, 1991, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev went on television to announce his resignation as the eighth and final leader of a communist superpower that had already gone out of existence.
A.D. 336 — The first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.
1776 — Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey, during the American Revolutionary War.
1818 — “Silent Night (Stille Nacht)” was publicly performed for the first time during the Christmas Midnight Mass at the Church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria.
1999 — Space shuttle Discovery’s astronauts finished their repair job on the Hubble Space Telescope and released it back into orbit.
2003 — Sixteen people were killed by mudslides that swept over campgrounds in California’s San Bernardino Valley.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Author Anne Roiphe is 86. Actor Hanna Schygulla is 78. R&B singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 77. Actor Gary Sandy is 76. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 75. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 75. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 73. Actor Sissy Spacek is 72. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 72. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 71. Actor CCH Pounder is 69. Singer Annie Lennox is 67. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 67. Country singer Steve Wariner is 67. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 63. The former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Christina Romer, is 63. Actor Klea Scott is 53. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 50. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 50. Singer Dido is 50. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 49. R&B singer Ryan Shaw is 41. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 39. Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 37. Actor Perdita Weeks is 36. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 33.
