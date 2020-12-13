Today is Sunday, Dec. 13, the 348th day of 2020. There are 18 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Dec. 13, 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the US Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.
1993 — The space shuttle Endeavour returned from its mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.
2001 — The Pentagon publicly released a captured videotape of Osama bin Laden in which the al-Qaida leader said the deaths and destruction achieved by the September 11 attacks exceeded his “most optimistic” expectations.
2003 — Saddam Hussein was captured by US forces while hiding in a hole under a farmhouse in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit.
2014 — Thousands of protesters marched in New York, Washington and other US cities to call attention to the killing of unarmed Black men by white police officers who faced no criminal charges.
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama’s historic health care overhaul hit its first major legal roadblock as a federal judge in Richmond, Virginia, declared that the law’s central requirement that nearly all Americans carry insurance was unconstitutional.
One year ago — The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress in the investigation that followed.
Today’s birthdays
Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz is 100. Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 95. Actor Christopher Plummer is 91. Country singer Buck White is 90. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 87. Singer John Davidson is 79. Actor Kathy Garver (TV: “Family Affair”) is 75. Singer Ted Nugent is 72. Rock musician Jeff “Skunk” Baxter is 72. Actor Robert Lindsay is 71. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 71. Actor Wendie Malick is 70. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 70. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is 67. Country singer John Anderson is 66. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 66. Singer-actor Morris Day is 64. Actor Steve Buscemi is 63. Actor Johnny Whitaker (TV: “Family Affair”) is 61. Rock musician John Munson (Semisonic; Twilight Hours) is 58. Actor-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 54. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 53. Actor Lusia Strus is 53. Actor Bart Johnson is 50. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 49. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 46. Rock singer-musician Thomas Delonge is 45. Actor James Kyson Lee is 45. Actor Kimee Balmilero (TV: “Hawaii Five-0”) is 41. Actor Chelsea Hertford is 39. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 39. Actor Michael Socha is 33. Actor Marcel Spears (TV: “The Mayor”) is 32. Singer Taylor Swift is 31. Actor Maisy Stella is 17.
— The Associated Press
