Today is Saturday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2021. There are 139 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
1848 — The Oregon Territory was created.
1941 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression.
1945 — President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.
1948 — The Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.
1975 — The cult classic movie musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, had its world premiere in London.
1992 — The White House announced that the Pentagon would begin emergency airlifts of food to Somalia to alleviate mass deaths by starvation.
1997 — An unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)
2009 — Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.
2015 — The Stars and Stripes rose over the newly reopened US Embassy in Cuba after a half century of often-hostile relations; US Secretary of State John Kerry celebrated the day, but also made an extraordinary, nationally broadcast call for democratic change on the island.
Ten years ago — Syria used gunboats for the first time to crush the uprising against Bashar Assad’s regime, hammering parts of the Mediterranean coastal city of Latakia after thousands marched there to demand the president’s ouster. Keegan Bradley won the PGA Championship after staging an amazing comeback to force a three-hole playoff and beat Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club.
Five years ago — At the Rio Olympics, US swimmer Ryan Lochte and three teammates reported being robbed at gunpoint; police later said the men were not robbed, and instead vandalized a gas station bathroom. (Lochte was charged with filing a false robbery report, but a Brazilian court dismissed the case.)
One year ago — India’s Coronavirus death toll overtook Britain’s to become the fourth-highest in the world after another single-day record increase in cases. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state would move to a nearly all-mail election in November, following the model it used in its July primary. Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, the state’s longest-serving chief executive, died at the age of 84. The UN Security Council resoundingly defeated a US resolution to indefinitely extend the UN arms embargo on Iran.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 97. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 86. Singer Dash Crofts is 83. Rock singer David Crosby is 80. Country singer Connie Smith is 80. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 76. Movie director Wim Wenders is 76. Actor Antonio Fargas is 75. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 75.
