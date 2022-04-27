Today is Wednesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2022. There are 248 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On April 27, 1994, former President Richard M. Nixon was remembered at an outdoor funeral service attended by all five of his successors at the Nixon presidential library in Yorba Linda.
1521 — Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan was killed by natives in the Philippines.
1810 — Ludwig van Beethoven wrote one of his most famous piano compositions, the Bagatelle in A-minor.
1941 — German forces occupied Athens during World War II.
1973 — Acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray resigned after it was revealed that he had destroyed files removed from the safe of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt.
1992 — Russia and 12 other former Soviet republics won entry into the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
2010 — Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was extradited from the United States to France, where he was later convicted of laundering drug money and received a seven-year sentence.
2019 — A gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego as worshipers celebrated the last day of Passover, killing a woman and wounding the rabbi and two others. (John Earnest, a white supremacist, has been sentenced to both federal and state life prison terms.)
Ten years ago — The space shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a jumbo jet, sailed over the New York City skyline on its final flight before becoming a museum piece aboard the USS Intrepid.
Five years ago — David Dao, the airline passenger who was violently dragged off a flight after refusing to give up his seat, settled with United for an undisclosed sum.
One year ago — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans didn’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they were in a big crowd of strangers; those who were unvaccinated could also go outside without masks in some situations. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, providing a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jim Keltner is 80. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52’s) is 74. Actor Douglas Sheehan is 73. Rock musician Ace Frehley is 71. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 63. Actor James Le Gros is 60. Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 57. Singer Mica Paris is 53. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, is 53. Actor David Lascher is 50. Actor Maura West is 50. Actor Sally Hawkins is 46. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 44. Rock musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) is 44. Rock singer-musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 43. Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 40. Actor Francis Capra is 39. Actor Ari Graynor is 39. Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 38. Actor Sheila Vand is 37. Actor Jenna Coleman is 36. Actor William Moseley is 35. Actor Emily Rios is 33. Singer Allison Iraheta is 30.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.