Today is Tuesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2021. There are 248 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On April 27, 1978, 51 construction workers plunged to their deaths when a scaffold inside a cooling tower at the Pleasants Power Station site in West Virginia fell 168 feet to the ground.
1810 — Ludwig van Beethoven wrote one of his most famous piano compositions, the Bagatelle in A-minor.
1941 — German forces occupied Athens during World War II.
1973 — Acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray resigned after it was revealed that he had destroyed files removed from the safe of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt.
1982 — The trial of John W. Hinckley Jr., who shot four people, including President Ronald Reagan, began in Washington.
1994 — Former President Richard M. Nixon was remembered at an outdoor funeral service attended by all five of his successors at the Nixon presidential library in Yorba Linda.
2009 — A 23-month-old Mexico City toddler died at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, becoming the first swine-flu death on US soil.
Ten years ago — Powerful tornadoes raked the South and Midwest; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 120 twisters resulted in 316 deaths.
Five years ago — Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was sentenced in Chicago to more than a year in prison in a hush-money case that revealed accusations he had sexually abused teenagers while coaching high school wrestling.
One year ago — In a call with governors, President Donald Trump said states should “seriously consider” reopening public schools before the end of the academic year.
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Jim Keltner is 79. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52’s) is 73. R&B singer Herb Murrell (The Stylistics) is 72. Rock musician Ace Frehley is 70. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 62. Actor James Le Gros is 59. Singer Mica Paris is 52. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, is 52. Actor David Lascher is 49. Actor Maura West is 49. Actor Sally Hawkins is 45. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Rock musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Rock singer-musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 42. Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 39. Actor Francis Capra is 38. Actor Ari Graynor is 38. Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 37. Actor Sheila Vand is 36. Actor Jenna Coleman is 35. Actor William Moseley is 34. Singer Lizzo is 33. Actor Emily Rios is 32. Singer Allison Iraheta is 29.
— The Associated Press
