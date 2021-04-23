Today is Friday, April 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On April 23, 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
1616 (Old Style calendar) — English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
1898 — Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
1940 — About 200 people died in the Rhythm Night Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi.
1943 — US Navy Lt. (jg) John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On Aug. 2, 1943, PT-109 was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)
1996 — A civil court jury in The Bronx, New York, ordered Bernhard Goetz to pay $43 million to Darrell Cabey, one of four young men he had shot on a subway car in 1984.
2005 — The recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
One year ago — New data showed unemployment in the US swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the Coronavirus; more than 4.4 million laid-off workers had applied for unemployment benefits in the preceding week. At a White House briefing, President Donald Trump noted that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the Coronavirus, and wondered aloud whether they could be injected into people.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 91. Actor David Birney is 82. Actor Lee Majors is 82. Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 78. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 74. Actor Blair Brown is 74. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 72. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 72. Actor James Russo is 68. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 67. Actor Judy Davis is 66. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 61. Actor Craig Sheffer is 61. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 60. US Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 56. Actor Melina Kanakaredes is 54. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 53. Actor Scott Bairstow is 51. Actor-writer John Lutz is 48. Actor Barry Watson is 47. Rock musician Aaron Dessner (The National) is 45. Rock musician Bryce Dessner (The National) is 45. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 44. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 44. Actor Kal Penn is 44. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 44. Actor Jaime King is 42. Pop singer Taio Cruz is 38. Actor Aaron Hill is 38. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 37. Actor Rachel Skarsten is 36. Rock musician Anthony LaMarca (The War on Drugs) is 34. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 33. Actor Dev Patel is 31. Actor Matthew Underwood is 31. Model Gigi Hadid is 26. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 25. Actor Charlie Rowe (TV: “Salvation”) is 25. Tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 25. US Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 21.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.