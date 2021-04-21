Today is Wednesday, April 21, the 111th day of 2021. There are 254 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On April 21, 1836, an army of Texans led by Sam Houston defeated the Mexicans at San Jacinto, assuring Texas independence.
1789 — John Adams was sworn in as the first vice president of the United States.
1816 — Charlotte Bronte, author of “Jane Eyre,” was born in Thornton, England.
1910 — Author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, died in Redding, Connecticut, at age 74.
1926 — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London.
1930 — Fire broke out inside the overcrowded Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus, killing 332 inmates.
1976 — Clinical trials of the swine flu vaccine began in Washington.
1980 — Rosie Ruiz was the first woman to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon; however, she was later exposed as a fraud.
2015 — An Egyptian criminal court sentenced ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi to 20 years in prison over the killing of protesters in 2012.
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama announced the Justice Department was assembling a team to “root out any cases of fraud or manipulation” in oil markets that might be contributing to $4 a gallon-plus gasoline prices.
Five years ago — Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times, was found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis; he was 57.
One year ago — The coroner’s office in California’s Santa Clara County received autopsy results showing that a woman who died there on Feb. 6 and a man who died on Feb. 17 had the Coronavirus. (It wasn’t until Feb. 29 that the first known US death from the virus was reported in Kirkland, Washington; officials later attributed two Feb. 26 deaths to the virus.) Researchers reported that a malaria drug that had been widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the Coronavirus showed no benefit in large study of its use in US veterans hospitals.
Today’s birthdays
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is 95. Actor-comedian-writer Elaine May is 89. Actor Charles Grodin is 86. Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 82. Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 74. Actor Patti LuPone is 72. Actor Tony Danza is 70. Actor James Morrison is 67. Actor Andie MacDowell is 63. Rock singer Robert Smith (The Cure) is 62. Rock musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 62. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 58. Rapper Michael Franti (Spearhead) is 55. Actor Leslie Silva is 53. Actor Toby Stephens is 52. Rock singer-musician Glen Hansard (The Frames) is 51. Actor Rob Riggle is 51. Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 51. Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 48. Olympic gold medal pairs figure skater Jamie Sale is 44. Rock musician David Brenner (Theory of a Deadman) is 43. Actor James McAvoy is 42. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 41. Actor Terrence J is 39. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw is 38. Actor Christoph Sanders is 33. Actor Frank Dillane is 30. Rock singer Sydney Sierota (Echosmith) is 24.
— The Associated Press
