Obit Giago

In this photo dated May of 2022, Tim Giago, editor of Native Sun News Today, is pictured in his Rapid City, South Dakota office. Giago is Oglala Lakota. Giago, the founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, has died at age 88, his former wife says. (Mary Annette Pember/Indian Country Today via AP)

 Mary Annette Pember

Tim Giago, the founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, has died at age 88, his former wife said.

Giago, who died at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Sunday, created an enduring legacy during his more than four decades of work in South Dakota journalism, his colleagues said.

