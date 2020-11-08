DENVER (AP) — Voters in Colorado, Florida and Alabama passed ballot measures Tuesday that codify what is already law: That only US citizens 18 and older can vote. The passage of the largely-symbolic measures has triggered questions about why the pro-Trump group behind them spent time and money on the effort.
The amendments passed overwhelmingly in all three states, including by a nearly 8-to-1 ratio in Alabama and Florida. Before the 2020 election, North Dakota and Arizona were the only state constitutions that specified non-citizens could not vote in state or local elections.
A former GOP state legislator from Missouri who led the effort said the ballot measures were needed to combat recent changes that allow non-US citizens to vote in some local elections.
Opponents counter that the measures are unnecessary and fuel anti-immigrant sentiment.
On the Colorado ballot, the question read: “Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution requiring that to be qualified to vote at any election an individual must be a United States citizen?” The Alabama and Florida ballots had similar language.
Had the measures failed, it would have kept Colorado’s state’s constitutional language of “allowing every eligible US citizen to vote in Colorado elections.”
Julian Camera, manager for a campaign that opposed the measure in Colorado and field organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, said the ballot language is misleading.
“They’re giving voters the impression that there’s not already a citizenship requirement to vote in almost all elections nationwide,” said Camera.
