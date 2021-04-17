WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of an advisory council for the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland have resigned after the government appointed a former prime minister and top member of the country’s right-wing ruling party to serve on the council.
Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, who appointed Beata Szydlo to the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Council, said he was astounded by the resignations.
He described them Friday as unjustified moves that threaten to “politicize the discussion around the most important museum of martyrdom in Poland, a place of world heritage.”
The first advisory council member to resign was philosopher Stanislaw Krajewski, who said he took the step Tuesday to protest what he called the “politicization” of the group of Polish experts who to advise the museum’s director.
