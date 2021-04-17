Poland Auschwitz Museum

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo lights a candle at the International Monument to the Victims of Fascism, after a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland. Three of nine members appointed to an advisory council for the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland have resigned in protest after the government also named Beata Szydlo, a top right-wing ruling party member, to serve on the body it was announced Friday, April 16, 2021. The culture minister appointed Szydlo recently to a four-year term on the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Council, a body made up of Poles who meet once a year to advise the director but which has little real influence. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file)

 Czarek Sokolowski

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of an advisory council for the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland have resigned after the government appointed a former prime minister and top member of the country’s right-wing ruling party to serve on the council.

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, who appointed Beata Szydlo to the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Council, said he was astounded by the resignations.

He described them Friday as unjustified moves that threaten to “politicize the discussion around the most important museum of martyrdom in Poland, a place of world heritage.”

The first advisory council member to resign was philosopher Stanislaw Krajewski, who said he took the step Tuesday to protest what he called the “politicization” of the group of Polish experts who to advise the museum’s director.

