LONDON (AP) — Thousands of schools in the UK closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports on the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions stepped up pressure on the government, Wednesday, to provide better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
The Trades Union Congress, a federation of unions, estimated that up to a half-million workers, including teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train drivers, went on strike across the country.
(1) comment
Obama said the french had it right....lol lol we should mimic them...lol lol That is another reason why our Government wants our guns....You cannot dictate to an armed society (for very long). Our forefathers knew this...and the weasels (Dem Politicians) do also.
