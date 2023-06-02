Israel Pride

Israeli border police officers stand guard as participants march in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Thousands of people march in Jerusalem's Pride parade on Thursday, an annual event that is taking place this year under Israel's most right-wing government ever, stacked with openly homophobic members. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

 Ohad Zwigenberg

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of people on Thursday marched in Jerusalem’s Pride parade — an annual event that took place for the first time under Israel’s new far-right government, which is stacked with openly homophobic members.

The march in the conservative city is always tense and tightly secured by police, and has been wracked by violence in the past. But this year, Israel finds itself deeply riven over a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary. The plan has torn open longstanding societal divisions between those who want to preserve Israel’s liberal values and those who seek to shift it toward more religious conservatism.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

If you go 1K miles to the east of Israel, You will be in Iran...if you are Gay, in Iran... the Iranians will throw you off a 47 foot building. Why 47 feet..? that height almost always guarantees you will not be killed from the fall, and you will not walk away either. We Tolerate Homosexuality...we do "NOT" Encourage it...despite what the MainStream Media tells you.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.