BALLINA, Ireland — Quoting Irish poetry and soaking up the cheers of thousands, President Joe Biden on Friday pronounced Ireland not just part of his family history but part of his soul as he wrapped up a trip that gave him the kind of adoration that eludes him back in the US.
Roughly 27,000 people gathered at the foot of St. Muredach’s Cathedral, constructed in part with bricks made by Biden’s great-great-great grandfather. Biden drew a crowd was nearly double the size of the town’s population — some drove from hours away and waited nearly all day in the rain and cold for a chance to see him, calling out for “the Joe show” to begin.
“Over the years, stories of this place have become part of my soul,” Biden told the massive crowd, associating himself with those in the audience as “we Irish” and a “part of my family lore.”
It’s no wonder he said repeatedly during his trip that he didn’t want to leave.
Back home, Biden’s approval rating is near the lowest point of his presidency. And even some fellow Democrats have suggested he shouldn’t run for reelection. On trips within the US to discuss his economic and social policies, Biden often gets a smattering of admirers waving as he drives by, and friendly crowds applaud his speeches. But the reception doesn’t compare with welcome he got here in the old sod.
Here, he was greeted by fans at every turn. The streets of Ballina teemed with people holding Irish and US flags, lining up for blocks and blocks along the narrow streets. While Biden toured a Catholic shrine earlier in the day and was briefed on his ancestors at a heritage center, musicians and dancers entertained the massive crowd for hours. A cheer burst from the crowd as his helicopter arrived overhead.
“Being here does feel, it feels like coming home,” Biden said. “It really does.”
Even though Biden hasn’t officially launched his 2024 presidential run, his speech on Friday evening had the feel of a campaign rally. Dozens of people stood behind him on risers with US and Irish flags, spotlights swept across the night sky and huge video screens beamed his image over a river where throngs were watching. U2’s “Beautiful Day” played as he ended his 20-minute speech.
“This is just a fantastic occasion for us all, for an American president to be here in Ballina,” said Howard Tracy, 52, who waited with his 13-year-old son Adam nearly all day.
It’s a dynamic that most of Biden’s predecessors also have faced: The world abroad tends to love American presidents. Back home, not always. Not so much.
A US president’s overseas trips often offer a backdrop and substance that are difficult to replicate on home turf. Biden’s Ireland trip was heady with nostalgia, fellowship, religion and poetry — the grand sweeping hills and cozy towns fitting for just such a mood.
Biden referenced many a poet on his trip, but one in particular was particularly meaningful to him on Friday — that of his great grandfather Edward Francis Blewitt, who grew up in Scranton, Pa., after the Blewitts set sail for the US.
