Ireland Biden

President Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina, Ireland, Friday, April 14, 2023. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

 Brian Lawless

BALLINA, Ireland — Quoting Irish poetry and soaking up the cheers of thousands, President Joe Biden on Friday pronounced Ireland not just part of his family history but part of his soul as he wrapped up a trip that gave him the kind of adoration that eludes him back in the US.

Roughly 27,000 people gathered at the foot of St. Muredach’s Cathedral, constructed in part with bricks made by Biden’s great-great-great grandfather. Biden drew a crowd was nearly double the size of the town’s population — some drove from hours away and waited nearly all day in the rain and cold for a chance to see him, calling out for “the Joe show” to begin.

