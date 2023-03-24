BANGKOK — Police in provincial Thailand killed a man who had fired at commandos storming his house early Thursday trying to safely end a 14-hour standoff after he shot to death three people and wounded three others, police said.
The commandos called to the scene to assist local police used an armored vehicle to cross open ground shortly before 4 a.m. to storm the two-story house in Phetchaburi, about 105 miles southwest of Bangkok.
They climbed to the second story where they confronted the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anuwat Waentong, senior officers told reporters.
Police Lt. Gen. Thanayut Wutthicharatthamrong said Anuwat fired a hail of bullets at them with a handgun, at least six stopped by their shields, before police shot him dead.
“My men would have been shot many times without the shields,” he said.
Thanayut told reporters police had followed appropriate procedures in trying to end the situation, starting with negotiations and escalating to deadly force. He said that a prolonged standoff could have endangered police as well as other people.
