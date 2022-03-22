A man described as the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked “when’s the lynching?” after the state Supreme Court in 2020 struck down a law that she repeatedly used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to evidence introduced, Monday.
The disclosure came near the end of the first phase of testimony by a key government witness in the trial of four men. Defense attorneys then took over the questioning of Dan Chappel, who was challenged about what he said and did during months of covert work for the FBI.
Chappel, an Army veteran who hauls mail, was an informant who secretly recorded hours of conversations and participated in chat groups. He said he also took part in training in preparation for the abduction of Whitmer, along with the defendants: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.
Prosecutors say the four were antigovernment extremists who wanted to grab the Democratic governor at her vacation home in northern Michigan in retaliation for a series of sweeping orders during the pandemic.
With Chappel in the witness chair, Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler introduced messages written after Whitmer lost a Michigan Supreme Court case about her powers.
“When’s the lynching?” Fox wrote. “She should be arrested now, immediately. Who wants to roll out?”
First of all the Associated Press is a pack of Lying Scumbags (IMHO) never forget that. Wonder how many of those involved were FBI agents...The FBI has become Political Scum...just like the news media (CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC) Are you enjoying the "life style" these POS have created?...and No its not Putin's fault, and you are a moron if you think it is. You have been played by Human Trash....Enjoy your tent.
