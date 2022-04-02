HOUSTON (AP) — Texas prison officials said, Tuesday, they don’t plan to formally update their rules after last week’s Supreme Court ruling that indicated states must accommodate the requests of death row inmates who want to have their spiritual advisers pray aloud and touch them during their executions.
But the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said that such requests by inmates will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and unless they present a substantial security risk or are “outrageous,” they would work to grant them.
However, an attorney for death row inmate, John Ramirez, whose case the Supreme Court ruled on, last week, said leaving it on a case-by-case basis and not outlining specific rules, won’t resolve this issue.
“By not changing the protocol as to what the pastor can and can’t do, they’re just inviting some future federal judge to stay an execution,” said Seth Kretzer, Ramirez’s attorney.
Ramirez is on death row for killing a Corpus Christi convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery. Ramirez stabbed the man, Pablo Castro, 29 times and robbed him of $1.25.
In an 8-1 opinion issued, last week, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that it was possible to accommodate Ramirez’s request to have his pastor touch him and pray out loud during his execution without posing an increased security risk or being a disruption as Texas had argued.
Roberts suggested states “adopt clear rules in advance” on touching inmates and praying aloud to avoid any execution delays and ensure “the prisoner’s interest in religious exercise.”
In a statement issued, Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said, “Our execution protocol (actual policy) will not change. When a spiritual adviser is chosen and requests to pray and/or touch the inmate, we will review each on a case-by-case basis.”
