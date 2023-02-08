Obit Harry Whittington

FILE - Austin, Texas, attorney Harry Whittington steps out to talk with members of the media, Feb. 17, 2006, in front of Christus Spohn Corpus Christi Hospital-Memorial. Whittington, the man who then-Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot while they were hunting quail on a Texas ranch 17 years earlier, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Austin, family friend Karl Rove said Monday, Feb. 6. He was 95. (AP Photo/Paul Iverson, File)

 Paul Iverson

Harry Whittington, the man who former Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot while they were hunting quail on a Texas ranch 17 years ago, has died. He was 95.

Whittington died at his home Saturday in Austin, family friend Karl Rove said Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.