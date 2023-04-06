Syria Israel Shadow War

File - In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows missiles flying into the sky near international airport, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. In a very unusual move, the Israeli military has issued a statement saying it is attacking Iranian military targets in Syria. It is also warning Syrian authorities not to retaliate against Israel. (SANA via AP, File)

BEIRUT — Suspected Israeli airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks have killed two Iranian military advisers, temporarily put the country’s two largest airports out of service and raised fears of regional escalation.

While Israel has fought a shadow war with Iran in Syria for years, it has intensified recently, with near-daily airstrikes attributed to Israel by Syrian officials over the past week.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

"""While Israel has fought a shadow war with Iran in Syria for years, it has intensified recently""" Thats because Iran is getting closer to obtaining Nuclear Weapons...Bibi (Netanyahu) Rocks !! It would be great to see BiBi scrape Iran off the planet...Today....unless Iran pulls its head out.

