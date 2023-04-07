NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In an extraordinary act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest that called for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville.
The banishment of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson was a move the chamber has used only a handful times since the Civil War. Most state legislatures possess the power to expel members, but it is generally reserved as a punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct, not used as a weapon against political opponents.
The GOP supermajority in the House declined by a single vote to expel a third Democrat, Rep. Gloria Johnson.
Johnson joined with Jones and Pearson last week, as hundreds of protesters packed the Capitol to call for passage of gun-control measures. While demonstrators filled galleries, the three Democrats approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and participated in a chant.
The protest unfolded days after the shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school where six people were killed, including three children.
“We are losing our democracy. This is not normal. This is not OK,” Pearson told reporters as he waited to learn whether he would be banished too. The three “broke a House rule because we’re fighting for kids who are dying from gun violence and people in our communities who want to see an end to the proliferation of weaponry in our communities.”
Johnson, a retired teacher, said her concern about school shootings was personal, recalling a day in 2008 when students came running toward her out of a cafeteria because a student had just been shot and killed there.
“The trauma on those faces, you will never, ever forget. I don’t want to forget it,” she said.
Thursday’s votes also drew accusations of racism; Jones and Pearson are both Black, while Johnson is white.
Lawmakers “expelled the two black men and kept the white woman,” state Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, who is a Black woman, posted on Twitter. “The racism that is on display today! Wow!”
Thousands of people flocked to the Capitol on Thursday to support the Democrats, cheering and chanting outside the House chamber so loudly that the noise drowned out the proceedings.
The trio held hands as they walked onto the House floor, and Pearson raised his fist to the crowd during the Pledge of Allegiance.
Offered a chance to defend himself before the vote, Jones said the GOP responded to the shooting with a different kind of attack.
“We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy,” he said.
If expelled, Jones vowed that he would continue pressing for action on guns.
“I’ll be out there with the people every week, demanding that you act,” he said.
Republican Rep. Gino Bulso said the three Democratic representatives “effectively conducted a mutiny.”
(1) comment
Well done Tennessee Republicans ....what the Dems did was "effectively conducted a mutiny.” Then some POS ""state Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis"" (IMHO) tries using the race card...(LAZY Idiots always try to use the race card)....its "not" political retaliation morons...its the LAW...dirtbags. Throw them in Jail if you can...why the Democrats always think they are Above the Law is mind boggling. Well Done Tennessee Republicans Well Done Indeed.
