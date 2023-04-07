APTOPIX Tennessee Lawmaker Expulsion

Tennessee State Troopers block the stairwell leading to the legislative chambers Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust three House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In an extraordinary act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest that called for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville.

The banishment of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson was a move the chamber has used only a handful times since the Civil War. Most state legislatures possess the power to expel members, but it is generally reserved as a punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct, not used as a weapon against political opponents.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Well done Tennessee Republicans ....what the Dems did was "effectively conducted a mutiny.” Then some POS ""state Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis"" (IMHO) tries using the race card...(LAZY Idiots always try to use the race card)....its "not" political retaliation morons...its the LAW...dirtbags. Throw them in Jail if you can...why the Democrats always think they are Above the Law is mind boggling. Well Done Tennessee Republicans Well Done Indeed.

