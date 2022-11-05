OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two teens — one of them only 13 — in the shooting death of an older teen in a north Omaha home, earlier this week, police said, Friday, in consecutive news releases.
Officers arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, each on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a gun to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy, police said.
