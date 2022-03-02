NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager has died after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing while playing in a high school basketball game in early February, his family said, Monday.
Preston Settles, 15, of Newton, who collapsed while playing for the private Brooks School in North Andover on Feb. 5, died, Sunday evening, at Boston Children’s Hospital, the family said in a statement.
“Our wonderful, previously healthy, handsome, and perpetually happy son Preston Blair Settles has transitioned to his next journey,” the statement said.
Survivors include his father, Darryl Settles, a businessperson; his mother, Lisa Owens, a physician; and a sibling.
The family thanked the staff at Tufts Medical Center and Children’s, as well as all the relatives and friends who have offered them support.
“Lastly, we want to thank our dear sweet Preston for being an amazing son and incredible human being during his short 15 years on this earth. Hats off to you buddy for living it large and maximizing your time. Those that know you well, know that you were awesome, smart, hard worker, adventurous, funny, always positive, a true friend, and a loving brother,” the family said.
Brooks Head of School John Packard said the school is devastated by the loss.
“In his far too short time at Brooks, Preston cast a long shadow,” Packard said in a message to the school community.
