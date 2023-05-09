Senate Sinking Biden Nominees

Gigi Sohn, who withdrew her long delayed nomination by the Biden administration for the Federal Communications Commission, poses for a portrait at Georgetown University Law Center, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, the longtime consumer advocate expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free Internet access and improve competition among broadband providers.

Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by a conservative group that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. The attacks landed — to the point that even some Democrats abandoned her. Sohn withdrew her nomination, ditching her fight for a five-year term as an FCC commissioner.

