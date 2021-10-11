ISLAMABAD (AP) — The US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said, Sunday.
The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of US troops at the end of August.
There was no immediate comment from the US on the weekend meeting.
The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.
The United States made it clear that the talks were in no way a preamble to recognition of the Taliban, who swept into power Aug. 15 after the US-allied government collapsed.
(1) comment
C'mon man...Biden intentionally left the weapons for the Taliban..Now he is sweetening the deal with some free (U.S. Taxpayer provided) medical assistance. ...No wonder Americans chant "F**k Joe Biden" at stadium events...Biden is a coward and a clueless idiot, a failure across the board...even most Democrats know that. If Biden feels he should respond to an event a certain way...he should "do the opposite"...Then he may not look like a "total loser"....lol OK he will still be the "Biggest Loser". Biden the Jokes on U.S.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.