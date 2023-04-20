Justice Department Drug Trafficking

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, left, speaks as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, right, listens during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. The Justice Department has charged 28 members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in a sprawling fentanyl-trafficking investigation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog is investigating whether the US Drug Enforcement Administration under chief Anne Milgram improperly awarded millions of dollars in no-bid contracts to hire her past associates. That’s according to several people familiar with the widening probe who spoke to The Associated Press.

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General is scrutinizing $4.7 million the DEA spent over the past two years for “strategic planning and communication” to help bring in people Milgram knew from her days as New Jersey’s attorney general and as a New York University law professor.

