In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks about recent Chinese military drills in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Tsai has condemned China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the "responsible" behavior of a major Asian nation. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned China’s military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the “responsible” behavior of a major Asian nation.

China’s three-day, large-scale drills that ended Monday were retaliation for Tsai’s meeting with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week on her tour of Taiwan’s official and unofficial allies.

Jimzan 3
Its Game-On !! in Taiwan Americans...Taiwan makes the Top Tier Military Chips (Eproms, etc etc etc) that America needs. We did pass the Chip's act (chip production on American soil)...but that will take several years to get up and running. China knows Biden is the Weakest President America has ever had...and they need to move fast. Plus we know the Bidens are compromised (I bet the Clinton's are also) Parasites voted for Biden for free money...Well if we lose a war to China, the first thing they will do is harvest the parasites organs. I am not gonna lie,... I do have a biology shopping list for myself...maybe a Heart, Set of lungs, and a couple of Liver Nodes... ;)

