Taiwanese people take cover inside of a basement shelter during the Wanan air raid drill, in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, July 25, 2022. Taiwan’s capital staged air raid drills Monday and its military mobilized for routine defense exercises, coinciding with concerns over a forceful Chinese response to a possible visit to the island by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan’s capital staged air raid drills, Monday and its military mobilized for routine defense exercises, coinciding with concerns over a forceful Chinese response to a possible visit to the island by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

While there was no direct link between China’s renewed threats and Taiwan’s defensive moves, they underscore the possibility of a renewed crisis in the Taiwan Strait, considered a potential hotspot for conflict that could envelop the entire region.

