GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry says a Swiss woman who was held hostage in Mali has been killed by an Islamist group.
The ministry said in a statement that it was informed Friday by the French authorities that the hostage, whose name wasn’t released, had been “killed by kidnappers of the Islamist terrorist organization Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslim about a month ago.”
The group is Mali’s branch of al-Qaida.
Switzerland’s foreign minister condemned the killing of the hostage, whose release his country had quietly been trying to negotiate since she was kidnapped four years ago.
“It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of our fellow citizen,” Ignazio Cassis said in a statement. “I condemn this cruel act and express my deepest sympathy to the relatives.”
Cassis said the exact circumstances of the killing of the Swiss hostage are currently still unclear.
The fate of at least four other foreign hostages held by JNIM and its associates wasn’t immediately known.
Stoeckli, a Christian missionary, and at least four further foreign hostages were also held by JNIM and its associates. The fate of the others wasn’t immediately known.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry said it was trying to find out more about the circumstances of the killing and the whereabouts of her remains.
