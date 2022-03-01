SALINAS (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Northern California police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend was arrested after he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, an official said.
Gustavo Morales showed up at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound after Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado was killed during a shootout that erupted after the officer pulled over a car late Friday, Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice told KSBW-TV, Monday.
It was not immediately known if Morales has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Alvarado was patrolling alone when he made the traffic stop, but that other units were already on route, Filice said. The shooting happened before other officers could arrive to assist Alvarado, he said.
Police body camera footage and dashcam video will play a key role in determining the events of that shooting, Filice said.
“I can tell you just from the initial information that I got that officer Alvarado did not make any mistakes. He did everything perfect. Unfortunately he lost his life, but he made no mistakes at all,” he said.
Alvarado, 30, was a five-year veteran of the department who previously served in the US Army and was deployed to Afghanistan, Filice said.
On Monday, a memorial outside the Salinas police headquarters continued to grow with residents leaving dozens of wreaths, bouquets of flowers, cards and stuffed animals.
Authorities have not said what was the traffic violation or what led to the shootout.
