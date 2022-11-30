APTOPIX Italy Landslide

A dog who got trapped in his owners' car for some 72 hours peeks through the windscreen while rescuers search for possible survivors of the family in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left at least eight people dead and more missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

 Salvatore Laporta

MILAN — A survivor of a weekend landslide that killed eight people and left four missing on the Italian resort island of Ischia described, Tuesday, the horror of awakening to a “thunderous roar” as the mass of loosened earth approached.

Firefighters dug out buried homes with shovels just below tree line on Mount Epomeo while searching for people still missing, including the parents of three siblings, ages 5-15, who were confirmed as being among the dead. The dead also included a three-week-old boy and his parents.

