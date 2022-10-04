Supreme Court Opening Day

In this drawing by court artist Dana Verkouteren, the Supreme Court, joined by new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court's first Black female justice, hears arguments on the opening day of its new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. From left are: Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

 Dana Verkouteren

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court began its new term, Monday, with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights.

The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time joining the lively give-and-take, asking questions throughout nearly two hours of arguments in the dispute over the nation’s main anti-water pollution law, the Clean Water Act.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

IMHO Ketanji Brown Jackson is the "Leaker". Thank God POS Merrick Garland is not on the SCOTUS bench....Also The Democrats whine like babies about "CLIMATE CHANGE" then from the looks of it...Biden (sniffles) blows up the Nord Stream pipeline causing the equivalent of 5.2 millions cars emissions for TWENTY YEARS !!! to be released into the atmosphere...lol that is why the Democrats are Hypocritical Scum...on a Power Quest....Try and prove me wrong. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.