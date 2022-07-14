NEW YORK (AP) — The toll of drug-resistant “superbug” infections worsened during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, US health officials said, Tuesday.
After years of decline, 2020 ushered in a 15% increase in hospital infections and deaths caused by some of the most worrisome bacterial infections, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
Dr. Arjun Srinivasan, a CDC expert, called it “a startling reversal” that he hopes was a one-year blip.
CDC officials think several factors may have caused the rise, including how COVID-19 was treated when it first hit the US, in early 2020.
Antimicrobial resistance happens when germs like bacteria and fungi gain the power to fight off the drugs that were designed to kill them. The misuse of antibiotics was a big reason — unfinished or unnecessary prescriptions that didn’t kill the germs made them stronger.
