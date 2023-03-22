Superbug Fungus

FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. In a CDC paper published by the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, March 20, 2023, U.S. cases of the dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it. (Shawn Lockhart/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

 Shawn Lockhart

NEW YORK (AP) — US cases of a dangerous fungus tripled over just three years, and more than half of states have now reported it, according to a new study.

The COVID-19 pandemic likely drove part of the increase, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in the paper published Monday by Annals of Internal Medicine. Hospital workers were strained by Coronavirus patients, and that likely shifted their focus away from disinfecting some other kinds of germs, they said.

Jimzan 3
Wait till Fauci does a Gain-of-Function on it...like he did with CoVid...The pharmaceutical profits will be flowing again...I bet the Power Hungry Politicians can hardly wait...and they will no doubt release it right before the 2024 elections...so we can have the corrupt mail-in ballot scheme in full force right before November....Watch the timeline, and the pieces of the puzzle come together. ;)

