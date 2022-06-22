LONDON (AP) — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge, on Tuesday, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
About 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m., on a clear, crisp morning, local police said.
It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather at the Neolithic monument to celebrate the solstice, since 2019. The sunrise was streamed online, in 2020 and 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The crowds raised their arms in the air and cheered as the sun rose over the horizon. Some performed pagan rituals and sang songs, and many hugged the ancient stones as part of the ceremony. Plenty others awakened early and made the trip there just to soak up the atmosphere.
English Heritage, which looks after Stonehenge among around 400 historic sites, said 170,000 people around the world also watched the solstice online, on Tuesday.
