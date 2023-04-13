Climate Japan

FILE - Visitors view seasonal cherry blossoms from a pedestrian bridge in the Roppongi district, March 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast and cherry blossoms are blooming sooner than ever before. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO — Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast.

Cherry blossoms are blooming sooner than ever before, chiffon-pink that’s traditionally heralded spring for the nation popping up just two weeks into March.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.