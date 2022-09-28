Care Home Suspicious Death

This undated Yewdall family photo provided by attorney James Pepper shows Cheryl Yewdall, a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities who died in January 2022. Yewdall's mother is suing the Philadelphia care home where she was found face down on the floor with a paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her trachea. (Yewdall Family/Courtesy of Pepper Law via AP)

 Courtesy of the Yewdall Family

Cheryl Yewdall spent most of her life at a Philadelphia care home for people with developmental disabilities. It was there, on Jan. 26, that the 50-year-old was found face down on the floor, in a pool of urine, suffocating on a large wad of paper that had been stuffed down her throat.

She died five days later.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.