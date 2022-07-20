CAIRO — Days of tribal clashes in a southern province in Sudan have killed at least 79 people, a senior Sudanese official said, Tuesday as violent protests erupted in two nearby provinces in the East African nation.
The clashes between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups in the Blue Nile province grew out of a killing of a farmer, last week. The violence has also injured around 200 people, according to Gamal Nasser al-Sayed, the province's health minister.
The minister appealed on the United Nations and global aid agencies to step up medical and humanitarian assistance to help those who were forced to flee their homes because of the fighting.
“Thousands, mostly women and children, are now living in schools and in the open,” said al-Sayed, speaking over the phone. “They need help, they need food, they need healthcare.”
